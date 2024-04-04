Kadapa: Prior permission must for political campaign says Collector V Vijay Ramaraju

Kadapa : District Election Officer and Collector V Vijay Ramaraju underscored the importance of political parties getting permission for election campaigning in compliance with Election Commission regulations. Along with Joint Collector Ganesh Kumar, City Commissioner Praveen Chand, DRO Gangadhar Goud, political parties’ representatives, the Collector reviewed the code of conduct for the upcoming general elections, at a meeting at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

The Collector said that political leaders must obtain prior permission for campaign activities like rallies, star campaigns and roadshows at least 48 hours in advance and also permission is must for door-to-door campaigning.

Collector Vijay warned that that any unauthorised campaign activities would be deemed as violations and strict action would be taken. The District Integrated Command Control Center is overseeing special monitoring efforts to detect violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Collector informed that voter list Form-6 requests would be accepted until polling day. Over 15,000 individuals have been assigned election duties in the district. Teams such as YMSCI, Flying Squad, Video Viewing Team, and Expenditure Monitoring are closely monitoring the district, with expenditure monitoring managed by 12 special teams. Any observed violations of the election code can be reported through the cVIGIL or by calling the toll-free number 1950.

Candidates filing election nominations are required to provide supporting documents related to their qualifications and credentials.