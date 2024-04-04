  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Kadapa: Prior permission must for political campaign says Collector V Vijay Ramaraju

Kadapa: Prior permission must for political campaign says Collector V Vijay Ramaraju
x

District Election Officer and Collector V Vijay Ramaraju addressing political party representatives at a meeting at Kadapa Collectorate on Wednesday

Highlights

District Election Officer and Collector V Vijay Ramaraju underscored the importance of political parties getting permission for election campaigning in compliance with Election Commission regulations.

Kadapa : District Election Officer and Collector V Vijay Ramaraju underscored the importance of political parties getting permission for election campaigning in compliance with Election Commission regulations. Along with Joint Collector Ganesh Kumar, City Commissioner Praveen Chand, DRO Gangadhar Goud, political parties’ representatives, the Collector reviewed the code of conduct for the upcoming general elections, at a meeting at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

The Collector said that political leaders must obtain prior permission for campaign activities like rallies, star campaigns and roadshows at least 48 hours in advance and also permission is must for door-to-door campaigning.

Collector Vijay warned that that any unauthorised campaign activities would be deemed as violations and strict action would be taken. The District Integrated Command Control Center is overseeing special monitoring efforts to detect violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Collector informed that voter list Form-6 requests would be accepted until polling day. Over 15,000 individuals have been assigned election duties in the district. Teams such as YMSCI, Flying Squad, Video Viewing Team, and Expenditure Monitoring are closely monitoring the district, with expenditure monitoring managed by 12 special teams. Any observed violations of the election code can be reported through the cVIGIL or by calling the toll-free number 1950.

Candidates filing election nominations are required to provide supporting documents related to their qualifications and credentials.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X