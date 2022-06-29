'Kottara Dappu' sets tone for Andhra Premier League

Visakhapatnam: The peppy number 'Kottara dappu, kottara dappu, veyyara steppu uranta vadanta horethi aadanga' sets tone for the ensuing Shriram Andhra Premier League (APL) which is currently gripping the denizens.



The theme song of the much-awaited tournament launched on Tuesday highlights the local talent 'manavuri pilladu, mana madhye perigadu, aata kosam veta dati vachesadu'.

Launched officially by president of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) P Sarat Chandra Reddy on Tuesday, the audio-video song draws the attention of the cricket fans.

The APL is all set to commence from July 6 at ACA-VDCA Stadium, while six teams gear up to compete in the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarat Chandra Reddy mentioned that the APL would lay a platform for many local players to bring out their talent. Also, the tournament inspires the young cricketers, he added.

ACA treasurer Gopinath Reddy, APL governing council chairman Y Satya Prasad and member GVV Gopal Raju were present during the launch.

Earlier, the ACA members and franchisee owners unveiled the logos of the ensuing APL tournament. The franchisees include Coastal Riders, Uttarandhra Lions, Vizag Warriors, Rayalaseema Kings, Godavari Titans and Bezawada Tigers. The auction for the players was held on a par with international standards.