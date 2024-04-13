Live
Just In
Kurnool: Kapatralla Bojjamma, husband join TDP
- YSRCP govt immediately withdraws security to the couple
- Bojjamma is daughter of noted factionist Kappatralla Venakatappa Naidu
- Followers express serious concern over withdrawal of security to Bojjamma and husband
Kurnool : YSRCP government has withdrawn gunmen provided on security grounds to Kapatralla Bojjamma (Susheelamma) and her husband Ramachandra Naidu after they joined TDP on Friday. The cadres and followers of Bojjamma and Ramachandra Naidu are expressing serious concern over the attitude of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.
According to information, Bojjamma and Ramachandra Naidu were in YSRCP. Bojjamma, former ZPTC, is the daughter of well-known factionist Kapatralla Venkatappa Naidu. She was in the ruling party up to March 2024.
After the death of her father Venkatappa Naidu, she joined politics to continue his legacy. Her husband D Ramachandra Naidu also served as Devanakonda mandal parishad president. Both were in TDP till 2023 before. Later, they quit the party in June and shifted to YSRCP. In view of threat to life of Bojjamma and Ramachandra Naidu, the YSRCP government provided gunmen on security grounds to them. Bojjamma and her husband had worked hard for the party and tried intensely for Alur ticket. But the party chief allotted the ticket to Virupakshi.
Upset over denial of Alur ticket, Bojjamma and her husband Ramachandra Naidu decided to quit YSRCP and join TDP. After they joined TDP, the YSRC government has withdrawn the security to them.