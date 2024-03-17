Kurnool: YSRCP takes no risks, keeps 9 out of 14 MLAs

Kurnool/Nandyal : Staying away from any experiments, YSRCP has retained 9 out of 14 sitting MLAs as its candidate and one of the two MPs in erstwhile Kurnool district. The list of candidates announced by the ruling party on Saturday contained only five new Assembly candidates. B Y Ramaiah is new candidate for Kurnool Lok Sabha while Pocha Bhramananda Reddy has been given the ticket for the second time for Nandyal Lok Sabha seat.

Byreddy Siddartha Reddy was aspiring ticket either for Panyam or Srisailam but party renominated Katasani Rambhupal Reddy (Panyam) and Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy (Srisailam). Two more aspirants, S V Venkata Rathnamma and Pochimireddy Muralidhar Reddy were also disappointed as the party chief has once again announced the name of sitting MLA Kangati Sreedevi in Pathikonda.

Similar situation prevailed at Kodumur, Kurnool and Nandikotkur. Three candidates, P Murali Krishna, Mani Gandhi and Sandhya Vikram and the sitting MLA Dr Jaradoddi Sudhakar have expected tickets for Kodumur constituency. Denying tickets to all these aspirants, the party confirmed Audimulapu Sateesh, brother of minister Audimulapu Suresh. Sitting MLA of Kurnool MA Hafeez Khan and former MLA SV Mohan Reddy had pinned hopes on ticket but party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy opted for a retired IAS officer A Md Imtiaz.

On the other hand, a new contestant Dr Sudheer Dhara was confirmed for Nandikotkur constituency replacing sitting MLA T Arthur. Even Yerrakota K Chenna Keshava Reddy was also denied ticket for Yemmiganur. He was replaced with Butta Renuka the former Kurnool MP. She is contesting as MLA for the first time. Except a few aspirants, who are greatly upset, all others are happy for getting another chance.

Similarly, Pocha Bhramananda Reddy was given the second chance to contest for Nandyal Lok Sabha seat. Several names made rounds but finally, Bhramananda Reddy's name has been announced. When it comes to B Y Ramaiah, he is contesting for the first time for Kurnool Lok Sabha seat.

Earlier, sitting MLA and minister for labour, Gummanur Jayaram was asked to contest for Lok Sabha seat. But he refused, instead sought one more chance as MLA from Aluru and resigned from party after his request was rejected. In view of this, party announced Ramaiah as Kurnool LS candidate. In Aluru, party confirmed constituency in-charge B Virupakshi as the candidate.