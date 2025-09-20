LIET bags multiple awards

Visakhapatnam: Lendi Institute of Engineering and Technology (LIET) bagged All-India second rank in AICTE EduSkills virtual internships and won multiple prestigious awards.

In line with its LIET, Jonnada achieved a significant milestone by securing the All-India second rank in the prestigious AICTE EduSkills virtual internships. The remarkable achievement reflects the institution’s unwavering commitment towards innovation, skill development, and preparing students for global industry needs.

The award was received in Shimla by vice-chairman P Srinivasa Rao, Principal VV Rama Reddy, and dean placements G Prakash Babu from Prof KK Aggarwal, president, South Asian University, SAARC, Ministry of External Affairs.

Speaking on the occasion, LIET Principal VV Rama Reddy said, “The national recognition validates our continuous efforts in equipping students with industry-relevant skills. This milestone is a collective success of our faculty, staff, and students. We will continue to strengthen our vision of empowering learners with real-time skills that match global industry expectations.”

Alongside this national ranking, LIET also swept several prestigious awards including Best College in South Central Zone, Principal Excellence Award for VV Rama Reddy, TPO Excellence Award for G Prakash Babu, Best SPOC & 5 Years of Contribution Award for D Madhu Babu, Best Departments for Skilling Students (EEE & Mechanical Engineering), and domain excellence awards.