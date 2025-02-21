Loco pilots stage 36-hour strike for 6-hour duty

Visakhapatnam: Loco pilots launched a 36-hour-long indefinite hunger strike that commenced at 8 am here on Thursday.

The strike was held under the aegis of the All India Loco Running Staff Association, following the call given by the Central Working Committee. The loco running staff of Waltair Division will continue the strike till Friday 8 pm at the DRM office in Dondaparthy.

Speaking on the occasion, the president and secretary of the association, SC Panigrahi and Bholenath respectively demanded that 6 hours duty for express/passenger trains and 8 hours should be implemented for goods train loco pilots.

Generally, railway employees have 8 hours of duty, whereas loco pilots are working up to 11 hours, they expressed concern.

Various committees, including High Power Committees have recommended reducing the duty hours of the loco pilots to ensure security in the train operations. But the Ministry of Railway continues to ignore such recommendations, they said. Loco pilots, especially on goods trains, will have to perform duty continuously for 12 to 20 hours, they mentioned. The ministry also ignored the recommendation of the Parliament Standing Committee to reduce loco pilot duty to 8 hours, they pointed out.

Accidents are happening due to lack of proper rest for the loco pilots. The representatives of the association demanded the ministry to facilitate a day in a week as the rest day for the loco pilots. Among others, BVSV Raju, SK Chowdari and M Chinna participated in the hunger strike.