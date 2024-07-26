LPG cylinder lorry driver dies of cardiac arrest while on duty

Visakhapatnam: Driver Narava Srinivasa Rao, who was transporting LPG cylinders loaded in a lorry, died of a cardiac arrest while behind the wheel.

He developed chest pain while driving the vehicle that carried about 300 LPG cylinders. The alert driver immediately brought the lorry to a halt as soon as he experienced chest pain while travelling near Maruti junction, heading towards Malkapuram.

Even as Srinivasa Rao attended his duty at the gas filling station as usual and boarded the lorry for its scheduled delivery, he suffered pain while he was on his way. However, considering the highly inflammable cylinders in view, the driver applied brakes to the lorry which came close to the divider of the road. He died of cardiac arrest falling over the steering wheel.

Locals helped in shifting the body to the hospital by contacting an ambulance. Upon knowing the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to KGH for postmortem.

As the alert driver applied brakes to the vehicle on time, he avoided a possible accident as several fuel stations were located close to the incident area. Srinivasa Rao, who was a resident of Autonagar, Gajuwaka, discharged his duty meticulously till his last breath.