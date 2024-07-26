Live
- SVMC celebrates 64th foundation day
- ‘Permanent resolution on Dharani soon’
- Meghalaya HC judge visits Tirumala
- Civic chief orders to keep city clean
- Bhakrapeta SI sent to VR
- Take tough measures to curb red sanders smuggling: SP Subbarayudu
- Vijayawada Airport: New terminal building likely to be ready by June next year
- Free bus travel for women very soon
- AP assembly session begins with question hour in fifth day
- Socio-Economic Outlook reveals gross income inequality among districts in TG
Just In
LPG cylinder lorry driver dies of cardiac arrest while on duty
Srinivasa Rao averted a major mishap by stopping the vehicle before breathing his last on road
Visakhapatnam: Driver Narava Srinivasa Rao, who was transporting LPG cylinders loaded in a lorry, died of a cardiac arrest while behind the wheel.
He developed chest pain while driving the vehicle that carried about 300 LPG cylinders. The alert driver immediately brought the lorry to a halt as soon as he experienced chest pain while travelling near Maruti junction, heading towards Malkapuram.
Even as Srinivasa Rao attended his duty at the gas filling station as usual and boarded the lorry for its scheduled delivery, he suffered pain while he was on his way. However, considering the highly inflammable cylinders in view, the driver applied brakes to the lorry which came close to the divider of the road. He died of cardiac arrest falling over the steering wheel.
Locals helped in shifting the body to the hospital by contacting an ambulance. Upon knowing the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to KGH for postmortem.
As the alert driver applied brakes to the vehicle on time, he avoided a possible accident as several fuel stations were located close to the incident area. Srinivasa Rao, who was a resident of Autonagar, Gajuwaka, discharged his duty meticulously till his last breath.