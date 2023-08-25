Machilipatnam: Collector warns of crackdown on violators of tobacco ban

Machilipatnam : Krishna District SP P Joshua warned that they will take stringent action against those who smoke in public places, and who sell tobacco products near school/colleges. The district police organised an awareness programme for police personnel over the effective implementation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (CoTPA) in Machilipatnam on Thursday.

The programme was organised in collaboration with the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) and the State Public Health Department Sambandh Health Foundation. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that about 48,000 deaths occur every year in the state due to tobacco-related diseases.

He said that it was the responsibility of the police officers along with other government departments to enforce the COTPA Act diligently to prevent use of tobacco products and thus protect the welfare of children and youth.

He further said, ‘’Under Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, any person who possesses intoxicating substances or alcohol or tobacco products or products containing psychotropic substances shall be prosecuted.

Any person who gives or causes to be given to a child in any other circumstances except on the orders of a doctor shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to a fine which may extend to Rs 1 lakh.”

The SP further ordered the officials to set up No-Smoking boards in all the police stations of the district.

Armed Reserve Additional SP SVD Prasad, NTCP Nodal officer Dr E Prasanth and others participated.