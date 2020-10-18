Maddilapalem comes to live with winged visitors

Visakhapatnam: It is not just one or two but hundreds of winged guests visit Pothapu Lakshminarayana Reddy's residence as he serves them three meals a day.



Precisely at 6 am, 1 pm and 4 pm, hundreds of parrots and pigeons descend on the terrace of his house located at Maddilapalem.

For a moment, it looks like a green carpet spread all over the terrace as the green-coloured attractive-looking avians flock to savour the meal with their family and friends to their heart's content.

Lakshminarayana Reddy has been feeding rice to birds for the past 14 years. From just a few avians that visit the terrace earlier to hundreds of chirping parrots and pigeons that flock the place three times a day, it's a visual treat for neighbours too to watch them landing. "In fact, many adjust their time when the birds flock as they are quite punctual. These winged creatures not only cheer us with their presence but also our neighbours. No matter how stressful our day is, it's so refreshing to watch them land and peck at the food grains," elaborates Lakshminarayana Reddy, who worked as a dialysis technician.

From just three to four parrots that made their way to the concrete jungle in the initial days, the number grew to a few hundreds today. Shrieking together, the chirping birds fly away once they complete their meal.