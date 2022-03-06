Make education, healthcare accessible to poor: Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao has directed the authorities to consider steps to make education and medical care accessible to the poor. Speaking at a meeting held at the Zilla Parishad conference hall here on Saturday, the minister said 'Rythu Bharosa centres' have been set up to address the problems of farmers.

Zilla Parishad chairperson J Subhadra, who presided over the meeting, asked the authorities concerned to share suggestions on the cultivation of high-yielding crops. District Collector A Mallikarjuna said that the public representatives should make people aware of the government welfare schemes and provide assistance to all those who are eligible to avail the schemes.

Later, officials reviewed the distribution of seeds to farmers, implementation of welfare schemes, management of water schemes and medical facilities, etc. Public representatives brought their issues to the notice of officials such as recruitment of doctors in Agency areas, funding for school buildings construction, implementation of mid-day meals scheme for students, drinking water problems, etc.

Government Whip B Muthyala Naidu, MLCs PV Madhav, Varudhu Kalyani, MLAs Ch Phalguna, K Bhagyalakshmi, G Baburao, G Amarnath and Kannababu, district officers, MPTCs and ZPTCs participated in the meeting.