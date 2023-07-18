Make the State leprosy free: NLEP AD

Rajamahendravaram: National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP) Additional Director Dr Yasmin said that people should be made aware of leprosy eradication through door-to-door campaigns so that everyone should work hard to make Andhra Pradesh a leprosy-free State.

Dr Yasmin paid a surprise visit to UPHC, Kambalapeta, Rajamahendravaram on Monday. As part of the leprosy eradication programme, the procedure of the case detection campaign and survey was reviewed. On this occasion, the Additional Director examined flip cards and posters to create awareness about the leprosy survey and discussed the procedure of testing people with suspected spots on the body and the survey method.

