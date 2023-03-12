Man kills mother-in-law for refusing to give money for alcohol

When mother-in-law refused to give money to buy alcohol, she was mercilessly murdered by her son-in- law. The incident happened at Vijaya Durga Colony in Arilova on Saturday. Banala Ramu asked his mother-in-law Narayanamma (67) for money to buy liquor. However, when Naraynamma refused to budge, Ramu picked up a heated argument while she was cooking in the kitchen. Later, he pushed her hard along the wall for refusing him to give cash for liquor. Naraynamma was badly injured during the incident and died after being hit by the wall. The police rushed to the incident spot and took Ramu into custody. The body was shifted to King George Hospital for postmortem. A case got registered at Arilova police station and investigation is underway.



