Mangalagiri: Jai Maha Bharat party to establish society sans poverty

Mangalagiri : The Jai Bharat Party is aiming to establisha society without poverty, said the founder national president of the party Bhagavan Sri Ananta Vishnu (Prabhu) after inaugurating the party office here on Friday.

The national president released the party manifesto along with the first list of the candidates here. Addressing the media, he said that the party is contesting all the 175 Assembly constituencies and 543 parliamentary constituencies across the country.

The Jai Maha Bharat party was established to extend selfless service to people, he ascertained. The manifesto has included what was necessary for people. Referring to the objectives, he said that the development and welfare schemes would be made available to all people without any discrimination.

The national president welcomed the leaders and the activists to join the party to serve people.

On to the manifesto of the party, he said that 100 seats were reserved to women which have been unprecedented in the world. Total prohibition, 100 sqyards house site for all eligible women under Bhulakshmi scheme and Rs 1 lakh loan facility at the interest rate of 25 paise under Dhanalakshmi scheme and under Gruhalakshmi scheme, every family would get a solar stove worth Rs 32,000. He also said that every household would be given biogas cylinder (gobar gas) at the rate of Rs 50 and the essential commodities at cheap prices to all. He made it clear that the aim of the party is to make Andhra Pradesh number one in the country by developing it in all the sectors.