Markapuram: Western Prakasam development no longer a dream says Kandula Narayana Reddy

Markapuram : TDP candidate for the Markapuram Assembly constituency Kandula Narayana Reddy said that he would strive for the development of the western region of the Prakasam district. He said that he believes the distribution of water through the Veligonda project, and the formation of a separate Markapuram district would boost the development of the area.

Narayana Reddy started his political career 20 years ago in 2004, and is in the TDP representing the Markapuram Assembly constituency, despite offers from the rival parties. He contested on the TDP ticket from Markapuram in 2004 but was defeated by the Congress candidate KP Kondareddy.

He won in 2009 and fought for the funds for the constituency from the Congress government. Though he was defeated in 2014 by the YSRCP candidate Janke Venkata Reddy, he tried his best to resolve the local issues as the in-charge of the TDP.

In 2019, he was defeated by the YSRCP candidate K Nagarjuna Reddy. The TDP, Jana Sena Party and BJP alliance announced Kandula Narayana Reddy as their candidate again from Markapuram in the coming elections.

Though the TDP was in power for just five years in his political career of 20 years, Narayana Reddy has been a loyal to his party and party president N Chandrababu Naidu. In his term as the MLA, he laid roads and provided housing, drinking water and other amenities to the poor in the constituency. For the past decade, he has constantly taken up agitations and is between the people.

The padayatra, demanding the government to complete the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project by sanctioning about Rs 3,000 crore immediately for the works and the R&R packages, through the submerging villages of the project, brought many accolades from the public, and made the government put pressure on the contractors to speed up works.

It is the agitation of Narayana Reddy that made TDP promising to carve out Markapuram as a separate district when the comes to power. He along with like-minded organisation carried out a campaign for carving out of Markapuram district with Kanigiri, Giddalur, Darsi, Yerragondapalem for the development of the western region when the state government started exercise of districts’ reorganisation.

In his agitation for about 50 days, he reflected the concerns and aspirations of the locals.

Thanking Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh for reposing their confidence in him, Narayana Reddy said that the Veligonda project requires funds for its real completion, and it takes a few years to fill the Nallamala Sagar to supply water to the drinking and irrigation needs of the locals.

He said that the TDP government would fulfil the dreams of the people by giving a better rehabilitation and resettlement package and forming the Markapuram district.

He said that the ‘Super Six’ schemes to be mentioned in the manifesto would change the lives of the women, youth and students and put an end to the migration people from the region in search of livelihood.