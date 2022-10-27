Married woman bravely fights thieves, foils robbery bid in Vizag

A married woman bravely faced the robberers who broke into the house in the midnight despite being stabbed in Visakhapatnam. Going into the details, details, the family of Alla Apparao, a retired employee, resides in Cheruvugattu area near Cheemalapalli Ram Temple of Pendurthi mandal. He is survived by his wife Lalitha Kumari and sons Vinay Kumar and Avinash Kumar. Avinash recently got married to Lavanya. He went to work on Tuesday night. While Lavanya was sleeping alone in a room, at around 1.30 in the midnight, four assailants broke into the house by removing the grill of the window.

They broke the door of the room where Lavanya was and entered and tried to steal and Lavanya woke up to the sound. When she resisted the robbers fiercely and raised a loud cry, they attacked her with a knife. However, she did not back down and faced them with those injuries and escaped from the room. Aunt, uncle and brother-in-law tried to get out after she screamed loudly.

Lavanya's family members rushed her to a hospital in the city. She is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU. The police reached the spot and inquired about the incident. A case has been registered and investigation is underway. Everyone praised Lavanya who resisted the four thieves.