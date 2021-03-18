Massive rally taken out opposing Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Privatisation

Visakhapatnam: Hundreds of displaced families of the steel plant took out a huge rally against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) here on Wednesday. The rally started at Kurmannapalem Junction and concluded at the administration building of the plant.

Speaking on the occasion, the protesters demanded to stop privatisation of VSP and allotment of captive mines in order to overcome losses. Decades ago, close to 8,500 families scarified their lands to set up steel plant.

For over four decades, the displaced families continue to wait to get placed in VSP. In order to prevent 100 per cent disinvestment of VSP, Visakha Ukku Nirvasita Ikya Sangham has been conducting a relay hunger strike at the camp in Ukkunagaram and staging protests against the Union government's decision on privatisation of the plant. On Wednesday, trade union leaders and employees of VSP extended their support to the rally.