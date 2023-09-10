  • Menu
Medapati appointed as BJP Visakhapatnam district president

Visakhapatnam: Raveendra Medapati was appointed as president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Visakhapatnam district for the second consecutive time.

BJP leaders, including Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao, state general secretary and SAIL Independent Director Kashi Viswanatharaju, former MLA and state Vice President P Vishnukumar Raju, former MLC. PVN Madhav, among others, congratulated Raveendra for the achievement.

Speaking on the occasion, Raveendra expressed gratitude to BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari for entrusting the responsibility for the second term.

