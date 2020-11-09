Medicines distributed to 500 tribals in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: As part of the community policing, the district police conducted a free medical camp in Chintapalle mandal at Cheruvuru village, a Maoist-affected area, on Sunday. Medicines were distributed to about 500 tribals free of cost.

Later, Volleyball tournament was organised in the village for tribal youth. Teams from villages in Andhra- Odisha Border participated in the event.

Cheruvuru village got first place and bagged Rs 30,000 cash prize. Speaking on the occasion, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) S Satish Kumar said the development will be accelerated if the tribal people cooperate with the police.

The presence of Maoists has become an impediment for the development of the tribal area and the tribals should be vigilant, he added.

The police officials had lunch with about 1,500 tribals who took part in the event.