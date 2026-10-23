Minister seeks coordinated support for GVMC polls

Visakhapatnam: District in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy called upon coalition candidates to work unitedly and intensify their election campaigns to ensure a decisive victory in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) elections.

Addressing coalition corporator candidates at a meeting held here on Thursday, the minister offered suggestions on election campaigning, candidate conduct and coordination among alliance partners. He stressed the need to include party leaders and workers who were denied tickets to ensure unity within the coalition.

The minister urged candidates to focus on public issues and take their campaign to the grassroots level. He emphasised that addressing people's concerns and highlighting the coalition government's achievements would be crucial to securing public support.

Highlighting the government's development initiatives, Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy mentioned that several major companies and industries were brought to Visakhapatnam during the coalition government's two-and-a-half-year tenure, creating employment and job opportunities for youth.

In contrast, he alleged that development in Visakhapatnam remained negligible during the previous YSRCP regime. He claimed that the NDA government has undertaken development works worth thousands of crores of rupees in the city. Calling for a determined and coordinated effort from each candidate, the minister urged party leaders to work toward victory in all contested wards and ensure the alliance flag flies high in the civic polls.

Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, Visakhapatnam district TDP president Chode Pattabhi Ram, GVMC election observer MA Sharif and coalition Mayoral candidate Mukka Sravani, along with other leaders and candidates were present.