‘You are your stories’ session inspires NCC girl cadets

Visakhapatnam: Do not allow fear or past conditioning to limit potential; the ideas believed influence the person one becomes; practice unity and discipline; work as a team; place the nation’s interest above the rest.

MajjiSashibhushana Rao, director of Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM), highlighted these points during the session at the Annual Training Camp (ATC-7) of the 2(A) Girls Battalion, held at the Police Training College, Vizianagaram. The session focused on national integration and its role for today’s youth, themed as ‘you are your stories’.

Addressing nearly 600 girl cadets, Sashibhushana Rao explained how the stories they hear and believe shape their thoughts, behaviour and character. He encouraged the cadets to question limiting beliefs, think independently and unlock their true potential. He urged the cadets to think critically, make informed decisions, remain adaptable and pursue their goals with determination.

Emphasising the NCC’s core values of unity and discipline, he highlighted the importance of unity in diversity. He stressed that young people, who stand together with a shared sense of responsibility, can strengthen national integration and help build a strong, developed India capable of leading the world.

Camp Commanding Officer Lt Col Ravi Vyas, Deputy Camp Commandant Major Satyaveni, ANOs and other staff attended the session.

The camp continues till October 25th.