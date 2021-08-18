Minister Srinivasa Rao ridicules Nara Lokesh for comments against CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said it was ridiculous that TDP national secretary Nara Lokesh, who could not win even as an MLA, is making comments against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, the minister mentioned on a lighter vein that Lokesh, who lost weight recently, also had 'lost' his mind.

The minister said the police responded immediately to N Ramya's incident (B Tech student who was murdered in Guntur) and arrested the accused within 24 hours. He stated that the government would not step back to take stern action against the perpetrators attacking women in the state.

Further, Srinivasa Rao mentioned that the Chief Minister introduced Disha app and had set up police stations to reach out to the women in distress.

If the Centre approves the Disha Bill, the minister said, it would be possible to take action against the perpetrators through fast track courts.

He pointed out that though Lokesh studied in America, he behaves worse than a village leader. Further the minister said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had no right to talk about Dalits as they suffered during his regime. MLAs Golla Baburao and Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, NREDCAP chairman KK Raju and VMRDA chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala participated in the conference.