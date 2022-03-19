'MJ on Wheels' reaches Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Road accidents are the major cause for spinal cord injury. While 1.2 lakh people succumb to the accident, 12 lakh get seriously injured in India. Unfortunately, the figures are increasing with each passing year. The average age of spinal cord injured people is 31. India has 1.5 million people suffering from spinal cord injury. These were some of the points highlighted at the awareness drive led by Chennai-based Mohammed Javed (MJ), who embarked on 'MJ on Wheels,' on Friday. Organised jointly by The Ability People, The Spinal Foundation and the Department of Orthopaedic and Neurosurgery, King George Hospital, 'MJ on Wheels' aims at creating awareness on spinal cord injuries and first responder care travelling across the states. Being wheelchair-bound for the past decade, Mohammed Javed initiated the new movement spreading awareness. As a part of it, he reached Visakhapatnam. He observed that accessibility to all public places including beach shores is critical for the injured. Speaking on the occasion, Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam rural, B Krishna Rao who attended as chief guest, underlined the importance of road safety measures.

Superintendent of KGH P Mythili said the interdepartmental coordination plays a major role in preventing accidents and stressed on post trauma rehabilitation.

Dilip Patro of The Ability People also spoke. The event was held in the presence of president of Primary Healthcare Foundation Manisha Palaskar, Ujwal Swaroop of Ashadeep Foundation, doctors L Lokanandha Rao, Shyam Peri and Anil Devara, among others.