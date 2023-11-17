More number of Gambusia fish to enter water bodies

Visakhapatnam: In a major step to prevent and control the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) embarked on releasing Gambusia fish, known to be a mosquito killer, into water bodies.

With 8 lakh Gambusia fish already being released in water bodies, the civic body has decided to release 6 lakh more such fish into the water bodies.

According to GVMC commissioner C M Saikanth Varma, the corporation planned to release 20 lakh Gambusia fish in a total of 7,130 water bodies. “In order to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, we have taken up the initiative in a massive manner,” the commissioner explained.

Gambusia fish would feed on the mosquito larvae in the wells that breed in freshwater. However, the release of the fish will be along with other regular preventive measures taken by the corporation, including fogging, spraying, conducting anti-larval operation, following dry days and maintaining sanitation.