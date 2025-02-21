MP Sribharat encourages job aspirants to stay focused on their goals

Visakhapatnam: Self-discipline and consistent efforts are essential to succeed, emphasised Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat.

Addressing career aspirants at the session that focused on ‘coming together for dissemination of knowledge’, the MP underlined the need to improve existing skills, learn new ones and make consistent efforts to stay updated.

In the process of achieving goals, the MP said, one might face a lot of obstacles, including in the areas of physical fitness and mental wellness. “It is essential to work hard and smart to settle in the profession that one is passionate about. Self-discipline plays a significant role in bringing positive changes in the society,” the MP added.

The session was organised by the Centre of Policy Studies and Visakhapatnam Public Library here on Thursday in the presence of secretary of the library DS Varma and treasurer K V Gupta, among others.

Later, the MP visited various sections of the library, including the children’s section ‘Miyawaki’ and lauded the library management for making the facility accessible to readers of diverse age groups and catering to their reading needs.

Highlighting cultural values of Visakhapatnam, Centre for Policy Studies A Prasanna Kumar explained the need to protect the democratic values and encouraged the students to read good books and enhance their knowledge.

Students had an opportunity to interact with the MP, who offered tips to prepare for the civil services and the need to stay focused with a sense of direction.