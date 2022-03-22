Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha directs staff to make city poster-free

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G Lakshmisha appealed to people to come forward to convert vulnerable points into attractive spots by adopting them and decorating them with 'muggu' and paintings.

Visiting Narava, Sattivanipalem, Pedda Narava, Gavara Jaggayyapalem and Duvvada TIDCO Colony as a part of his field trip, the Municipal Commissioner took part in the Swachh Survekshan rally and suggested to the people to come forward to adopt such places and help convert them into pleasant zones.

Speaking on the occasion, he suggested to the public use cloth bags instead of plastic bags. The Municipal Commissioner mentioned that wet and dry waste should be segregated and that compost should be made at home with kitchen waste.

Pointing at the posters erected at various points in the city, Lakshmisha directed the authorities concerned to make the city poster-free.

Later, the Commissioner painted the retaining wall of the Zilla Praja Parishad High School at Narava. Meanwhile, two sanitation workers who worked with commitment in the ward were felicitated.

GVMC 88 ward corporator brought the problems in the ward to the notice of the Commissioner. Zonal Commissioner Sridhar, ACP IV Ramana Murthy, executive engineer Prasad Babu and ward secretariat staff were present.