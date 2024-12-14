National Energy Conservation Week from today

Visakhapatnam: District collector MN Harendhira Prasad said that the ‘National Energy Conservation Week’ will be held from December 14 to December 20 in Visakhapatnam. As part of the celebrations, pamphlets and wall posters were launched here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, APEPDCL Supervising Engineer G Shyam Babu informed that energy saving awareness rallies are being held at the district headquarters and division headquarters on December 20. Essay writing, elocution and painting competitions will be held for school students across the district, he added.

Self-help group women would be educated on energy conservation methods and benefits of star rating home appliances, the SE said. Workshops will be conducted in engineering colleges by experts on the need for energy saving measures and following new technologies, Shyam Babu informed.

Further, he said that awareness sessions will be held in all electricity offices with consumers about the need to save power. Demonstrations would be organised in rural areas with folk artistes and Jana Vignana Vedika activists to create awareness about power saving methods, he added. Winners of the competitions organised for the school students will be given prizes on the December 20th.