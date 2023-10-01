Live
- Harmanpreet hits four as India record biggest-ever win over Pak in hockey
- AP govt. to conduct Formative Assessment exams in schools from October 3
- Karthik, Gulveer finish 2-3 in men's 10,000m race
- Narasaraopet: Public urged to avail of medical services
- Vijayawada: Democracy is not just polls, but adhering to statute
- Bopanna-Bhosale win mixed doubles gold
- Anhika, Suthirtha ensure India's first-ever medal in women's doubles
- Aditi closes in on historic gold; Indian women team in top spot
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on October 1, 2023
- TDP’s Maha Padayatra today
Just In
National Under-11 Chess Championship to begin today in Visakhapatnam
Highlights
The National Under-11 Chess Championship is set to commence on Sunday at Visakhapatnam Port Stadium.
The National Under-11 Chess Championship is set to commence on Sunday at Visakhapatnam Port Stadium. This tournament will witness the participation of FIDE-rated girls from 27 states, and it is being organised jointly by the Andhra Chess Association and All Visakha Chess Association. The competition will consist of eleven rounds and will conclude on the 7th.
The winner of the championship will receive an incentive of Rs. 70,000, while those ranking 7th to 20th will be awarded Rs. 15,000. A total of 386 boys and girls under the age of 11 will be competing.
Apar from Karnataka holds the highest rating in the tournament, while Andalamala from Andhra Pradesh will begin their journey with the 17th rank.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS