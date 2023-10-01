National Under-11 Chess Championship to begin today in Visakhapatnam

The National Under-11 Chess Championship is set to commence on Sunday at Visakhapatnam Port Stadium. This tournament will witness the participation of FIDE-rated girls from 27 states, and it is being organised jointly by the Andhra Chess Association and All Visakha Chess Association. The competition will consist of eleven rounds and will conclude on the 7th.

The winner of the championship will receive an incentive of Rs. 70,000, while those ranking 7th to 20th will be awarded Rs. 15,000. A total of 386 boys and girls under the age of 11 will be competing.

Apar from Karnataka holds the highest rating in the tournament, while Andalamala from Andhra Pradesh will begin their journey with the 17th rank.