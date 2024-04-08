Naval Transmitting Station celebrates 55th anniversary

Visakhapatnam: With an array of events that highlight the spirit of camaraderie and excellence, Naval Transmitting Station, Visakhapatnam commemorated its 55th anniversary.

The engaging activities included inter departmental sports competition, tug of war, best garden competition and clean-up drives culminated with a captivating cultural show, featuring in-house performances by unit personnel and their family members.

Commanding Officer of INS Circars Cmde Happy Mohan graced the event as chief guest and conveyed best wishes to Naval Transmitting Station, urging the unit to uphold its legacy of seamless communication and to continue striving for excellence.