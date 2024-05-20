NDA will form govt in State: Vamsi Krishna

Visakhapatnam: NDA Alliance is sure to win the 2024 polls and there is no doubt about it, stressed Vizag South constituency alliance candidate Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav.

At a meeting held with the BJP-TDP-JSP party leaders, he expressed confidence that the alliance candidates would emerge victorious in the polls.

With just two weeks left for the counting, the alliance party candidate said that the BJP-TDP-JSP is certain to form the government in Andhra Pradesh. Further, he mentioned that in Visakhapatnam, alliance candidates would sweep all Assembly constituencies in the district with a huge majority.

Thanking those who worked hard during the pre-poll campaigning for the party, Vamsi Krishna mentioned that the anarchic rule of the YSRCP is soon going to end for good, adding that he would win with a huge margin in the south constituency.

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan will develop the State on all fronts and complete all the pending projects with the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the South constituency candidate said.

Accompanied by TDP south constituency in-charge Sithamraju Sudhakar, party corporators and former corporators, Vamsi Krishna said that the people have taught a befitting lesson to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and he suggested that the CM stay in London permanently.

Later, he appreciated the TDP leaders and supporters who worked hard during the polls.