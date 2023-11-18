Nellore: Centre aware of ‘scams’ taking place in Andhra Pradesh

Nellore : BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari has said that the Central government was closely observing various scams being reported in Andhra Pradesh. Purandeswari who was in Nellore to address a meeting of the party functionaries spoke to the media on Friday.

She has disclosed that the Centre has already received credible information through investigation agencies on the ongoing scams in AP and action would be initiated very soon. The BJP leader criticised the ruling YSR Congress Party for spending most of its time on pursuing vendetta politics instead of concentrating on the development of the State.

Referring to the allegations made by YSRCP leaders that she had a “secret understanding” with the TDP, Purandeswari said it has become a habit for the ruling party to indulge in mud-slinging against the opposition parties if they questioned its failures and corrupt activities.

She pointed out that it was the right of the opposition parties to question the ruling party whenever it ignored the welfare of the people. Stating that the Centre was providing adequate funds for the development of AP, Purandeswari alleged that the State government was diverting them for its own schemes and claiming credit.

She came down heavily on the State government for its failure to carry out repair works to the roads which are in very poor condition. She also regretted over the government totally neglecting the welfare of farmers. Purandeswari reiterated that the BJP and JSP would forge an alliance and contest the State Assembly polls in 2024. BJP leaders S Suresh Reddy, M Surendra Reddy and others were present.