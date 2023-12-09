  • Menu
Nellore: Extend support for conducting caste survey smoothly says Mayor P Sravanthi Jayavardhan

Nellore Mayor P Sravanthi Jayavardhan addressing a meeting over caste census in Nellore on Friday 

Highlights

Nellore : Nellore Mayor P Sravanthi Jayavardhan has appealed to the representatives of all political parties and leaders of various castes to extend their support for the smooth conduct of State government's Caste Census programme being held in all divisions in the city.

Addressing a meeting here on Friday, the Mayor said the main ambition of the government in conducting Caste Census is to uplift the living standards of people, especially those of downtrodden communities by making welfare programmes available to them in a transparent manner. She told the people not to worry over disclosing the details as the government will ensure high security measures in keeping the details of families in secret.

She said that during the Caste Census, the caste of the family should be recorded without verifying certificate and later new caste certificates should be issued to the people based on the information provided by them. The government is especially keen on enrolling details of some castes, which are not recognised in the State.

Corporators, representatives from different castes, district BC welfare officer Venkataiah, Additional Commissioner Sarmadha and others were present.

