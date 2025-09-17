Netherlands Ambassador explores potential areas

Visakhapatnam: Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to India, Nepal, and Bhutan, visited GITAM here on Tuesday to explore potential areas of academic and research collaboration with Dutch institutions.

The Ambassador’s visit was accompanied by a delegation from the Netherlands Embassy and representatives from Indo-Dutch business organisations.

Institution’s Vice-Chancellor Eroll D’Souza, Registrar D Gunasekharan, and various deans participated in an engaging academic interaction with the Ambassador and her delegation.

During her address, Ambassador Gerards emphasised the growing Indo-Dutch relations and highlighted areas of mutual interest including health, energy, agriculture, water management, urban development, and education.

She expressed a keen interest in exploring the historical Dutch connections in the Visakhapatnam region and suggested the possibility of preserving Dutch monuments in collaboration with Dutch companies and academic institutions. Vice-Chancellor Dr. D’Souza presented the institution’s vision, ongoing research initiatives and areas where collaborative partnerships could be developed.

Ambassador Gerards appreciated GITAM’s openness to building academic bridges with institutions in the Netherlands and welcomed the prospect of joint research and educational exchanges.