New EO assumes charge at Simhachalam Devasthanam

Visakhapatnam: Markingthe beginning of a new chapter in the temple’s management and development, J Venkata Rao formally assumed charge as new Executive Officer of the revered Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Simhachalam here on Sunday.

N Sujatha, who was serving as the in-charge EO, officially handed over responsibilities to the new EO. After receiving a traditional welcome from priests and staff, the newly appointed EO offered prayers in the sanctum sanctorum, seeking divine blessings before commencing his duties. Later, Venkata Rao, along with his spouse, participated in the ‘Swati Homam’ performed on the auspicious occasion of Swati Nakshatra day. About 92 couples took part in the ritual.

Speaking after assuming office, Venkata Rao assured that he is committed to work towards improving amenities and efficiency of the temple administration. He stated that priority would be given to ensuring quick and comfortable darshan for the common devotees along with improved accommodation facilities and smooth prasadam distribution so that pilgrims can have a devotionally fulfilling experience without any inconvenience.

He also emphasised that the sanctity and traditions of the historic shrine would be preserved while introducing transparent and progressive administrative measures to further develop the temple and enhance services for the growing number of devotees visiting the sacred hills.

After assuming charge, he inspected the temple premises and the Annaprasadam (free meal) centre along with assistant executive officer Vadrevu Ramanam Murthy.

The EO closely examined the process of preparing the prasadam and quality of the essential commodities being used. Later, he checked the stock registers and expressed satisfaction and cleanliness maintained at the building. He instructed the officials to ensure that the Annaprasadam served to the devotees should be tasty and hygienic and that quality standards have to be maintained. He made clear instructions to the AEO that there should not be any compromise in terms of preparation and distribution of the prasadam to the devotees.