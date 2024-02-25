No surprises in first list of TDP in Srikakulam

Srikakulam : TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu cleared the expected seats in Srikakulam in the first list that was announced on Saturday.

Incumbent MLA of Itchapuram Bendalam Ashok would be getting a second chance. Sitting MLA Kinjarapu Atchannaidu is the candidate from Tekkali, former government whip Kuna Ravi Kumar will contest in Amadalavalasa and former MLA Kondru Murali Mohan will be candidate for Rajam.

The announcement was accepted by all sections of the party and there has been no sign of any protest whatsoever.

The Hans India had predicted the names of all these candidates in these columns. Tight competition is being witnessing for Palasa, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam, Etcherla, Pathapatnam and Palakonda tickets. In Palasa, party in-charge Gouthu Sirisha and retired GST officer Juttu Thatha Rao are competing for the ticket.

In Narasannapeta, in-charge and former MLA Baggu Ramana Murthy and a private doctor Baggu Srinivasa Rao are in the race. In Srikakulam, in-charge and former MLA Gunda Lakshmidevi and party leader Gondu Sankar both are putting pressure on the party high command for ticket.

For Etcherla competition is between the party senior leader Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao and another leader Kalisetti Appala Naidu.

In Pathapatnam seat, party in-charge and former MLA Kalamata Venkata Ramana and the party leader Mamidi Govinda Rao are competing for party ticket. In the Palakonda constituency, party in-charge Nimmaka JayaKrishna and Padala Bhudevi are the main aspirants.