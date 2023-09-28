No takers for GVL’s take on VSP

Visakhapatnam: The employees of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant as well as other political parties are not willing to buy the statement of BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao that the Union government had put the issue of privatisation on hold. They feel that it was a real policy decision not to privatise the VSP and instead take measures to see that it comes out of the red. If it was so, the Union Minister of State for Steel Fagan Singh Kulaste himself would have met the employees and announced it on Tuesday.

They feel that this is just an election ploy by BJP since GVL is contemplating to contest for Lok Sabha from the port city. Even the state BJP president did not make any such statement, they said. The union leaders said that BJP was misleading the people of Andhra Pradesh as the Centre had already taken a stand in this regard.

The word pause means nothing. It only means that the process would be delayed till the Lok Sabha elections are over and nothing more than that. They said such statements would have authenticity if either the concerned minister or the Union Finance Minister makes an official statement.