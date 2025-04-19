North Andhra witnessed nil development in YSRCP’s tenure

Visakhapatnam: Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu and Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat mentioned that there was zero development in North Andhra during the YSRCP’s rule.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Telugu Desam Party office here on Friday, Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha member M Sribharat alleged that industries that came to the state during the TDP’s rule had gone back in the YSRCP’s regime.

He pointed out that such a pathetic ruling was witnessed during the YSRCP’s tenure. About 33 government properties were mortgaged in Visakhapatnam and loans were mobilised by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-government, the MP wondered.

Talking about development plans, the MP stated that 17 roads were proposed to develop and widen with an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore for the connectivity of Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport.

The MP opined that people of North Andhra noticed development in the last 10 months.

The previous government could not fulfill the small appeals made by the IT companies. That is why industries were not set up in Andhra Pradesh in the past five years, he mentioned.

He said that IT Minister Nara Lokesh is working to make Visakhapatnam an IT hub. “We asked TCS management to set up in Visakhapatnam and they responded positively,” Sribharat said. He opined that the YSRCP has no right to speak about Tata, and the NDA government will provide all possible support to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Vizianagaram Lok Sabha member Kalisetti Appala Naidu said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Lokesh are developing Uttarandhra on all fronts. He said that the YSRCP leaders are spreading false propaganda as they are unable to see the development of the region.

The MP made it clear that those who are responsible for the backwardness of North Andhra have no right to speak about its development now and criticise the NDA government. “We are moving forward with the goal of developing North Andhra, despite the false propaganda made by the YSRCP leaders,” the MP added.

When the YSRCP office was given for two rupees per acre, TDP Visakhapatnam district president Gandi Babji pointed out why not to allot land to a big company like Tata at a nominal price.

State Housing Corporation chairman Battula Thathabbai, state general secretary Mohammed Nazir and district general secretary Polamarasetti Srinivasa Rao were present.