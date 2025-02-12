Officials focus on arrangements for SSC exams

Visakhapatnam: District in-charge Revenue Officer Sitarama Rao directed the authorities concerned to make arrangements for the SSC Public Examinations (Class X) scheduled from March 17 to April 1.

Holding a review meeting with the officials here on Tuesday, he advised the officials to arrange necessary arrangements to conduct the exams in a hassle-free manner.

Sitarama Rao made it clear that all technical procedures should be completed in a timely manner. Class X regular, private and open Intermediate exams will commence on March 17.

Briefing the details District Educational Officer N Prem Kumar informed that a total of 29,997 students, including 28,523 regular and 29,997 open students are going to appear for the exams.

Of them, 15,094 boys and 13,429 girls will attend. For regular students, exams would be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and for open students, it would be held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, the DEO informed.

For open intermediate students, the exams are scheduled from March 3 to 15. About 404 students for the practical exams in the two centres and 1,271 for theory exams in seven centres will attend, the officials said. Along with others, officials from revenue, police, electricity, GVMC, medical and health, transport, education and other department officials were present.