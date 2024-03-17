Ongole: Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, son join TDP

Ongole : YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and his son Raghava Reddy joined the TDP in the presence of its national president N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Undavalli on Saturday.

Magunta family started its political career in Prakasam district in 1991. Magunta Subbarami Reddy was elected as the Ongole MP in 1991 but was murdered in 1995 by Naxalites.

Later, Subbarami Reddy’s wife Parvathamma was elected as Ongole MP in 1996 and served up to 1998. Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy won in the by-election for the Ongole Lok Sabha seat in 1998 and served until the end of the term of the 12th Lok Sabha.

Srinivasulu Reddy was elected as MP again in 2004, 2009 and 2019. He has also served as a member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council between 2015 and 2019.

MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy announced his resignation to the primary membership of the YSR Congress Party stating that they can’t withstand a situation challenging their self-respect.

At the time of resignation from YSRCP, the MP said that they loved everyone, including the poor and privileged and respected them. He claimed that the Magunta family has no ego but self-respect. He said that in the challenging time to fight for self-respect, a decision must be made.

He also announced that he was giving way to his son Magunta Raghava Reddy to contest as the candidate for the Ongole MP seat in the general elections, 2024. Meanwhile, the TDP conducted interactive voice surveys to assess the support for Magunta Raghava Reddy and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy as candidates for the Ongole Lok Sabha seat.

On Saturday, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and his son Raghava Reddy, along with a number of their followers and well-wishers, met TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu at his home in Undavalli and joined the TDP. It is expected that the TDP will announce the candidature of Magunta Raghava Reddy on Sunday, as the father and son will attend ‘Praja Galam,’ the joint public meeting of TDP, Jana Sena Party and BJP to be held near Chilakaluripet.