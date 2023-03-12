Opposition loses faith in district administration

TDP leaders mentioned that they don't have faith in the district administration that is entrusted to conduct MLC elections in a smooth manner. At a media conference held in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, the party's key leaders pointed out that the district officials failed to take any action against violation of norms.





Speaking on the occasion, former TDP minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said district officials were not willing to take any proper action against the ruling party leaders when they are confined to violation of election code. He laid emphasis on electing the right and eligible MLC candidate who would fight for justice in the legislative council without any disparity.





In the past, many responsible people were elected as MLCs, recalled Bandaru. He appealed to the voters that if the YSRCP candidate gets elected, the problems will remain unresolved. He alleged that the ruling party is threatening the teachers to strive hard in order to make the YSRCP candidate win in the elections.





East constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu alleged that the YSRCP candidate distributed silver biscuits to lure the voters and a complaint will be filed with the District Collector. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy proposed to dissolve the council earlier and he has no right to ask for a vote now, he pointed out. The MLA assured that if the TDP candidates get elected, employees would receive salaries on time.





MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao opined that the Election Commission should act independently without any party affiliation. He accused the police system for acting like YSRCP activists. He made it clear that such a pattern could be continued for long in a democratic system.





TDP Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao stated that silver biscuits were readied to distribute to the voters to win the ruling party's candidate and they demanded that such candidate should be declared ineligible for the election itself.





TDP leader M Sri Bharath said dictator's rule exists in the state and asked the district authorities to act according to law. Meanwhile, MLC candidate Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao mentioned that he is aware of the problems of employees and students. He said he came without any political background and all sections of people were extending support to him.



