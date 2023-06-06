Outreach activities at ENC marking WED

Live
As part of various initiatives and activities planned by the Indian Navy to commemorate ‘World Environment Day – 2023’, beach cleanup and plantation drives were undertaken by the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) in coastal states.
Visakhapatnam: As part of various initiatives and activities planned by the Indian Navy to commemorate 'World Environment Day – 2023', beach cleanup and plantation drives were undertaken by the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) in coastal states.
The events witnessed a large participation of Naval, DSC and defence civilian personnel along with their family members.
The objective of the beach cleanup drive was to educate all personnel, their family members and other citizens about accumulation and negative impact of garbage, waste along the coastlines and beaches, along with measures to mitigate the same. Washed off debris and plastic waste were collected, segregated and handed over for safe disposal.
The plantation drives carried out in all naval stations further affirmed Indian Navy's commitment towards conservation of environment and Go Green concept.
Teachers and students from Kendriya Vidyalayas contributed to the occasion by planting saplings in the school premises.
The outreach activities undertaken by the Eastern Naval Command to strengthen the Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) initiative of the government of India commenced with LiFE pledge taking ceremony. This was followed by activities such as blood donation camp, awareness seminars, bicycle rallies, tree plantation drives, beach cleaning and other eco-friendly initiatives.
Participants at a tree plantation drive organised by the Eastern Naval Command.