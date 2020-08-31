Outsourced staff at Simhachalam temple can now breathe easy

Visakhapatnam: In a step to provide major relief to the outsourced staff of Simhachalam Devasthanam whose services were earlier suspended, the Endowments department decided to reinstate them.



A total of 183 staff members serving through various agencies at the Simhachalam Devasthanam have been reinstated.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao handed

over the re-appointment orders to outsourced staff on Sunday in the presence of the Executive Officer of the Devasthanam

D Bramarambha.

Simhachalam temple revenue has been badly affected due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, the temple staff was paid only 50 per cent of the salaries.

Apparently, unable to manage expenses, the services of the outsourced staff working in the temple were suspended.

However, the decision to suspend the outsourced staff drew flak from various quarters.

The Tourism Minister said 183 people working in various wings in Devasthanam joined back. "When I brought the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, he immediately responded and directed the Endowments Minister to reinstate the outsourced staff. If the temple land issue gets resolved, the temple will get revenue of thousands of crores of rupees and then the financial situation will gradually improve," Srinivasa Rao added.