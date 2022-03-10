OVER 1,500 ATTEND Youth parliament

Visakhapatnam: To create an institutional platform and allow youth to articulate their views on various issues, Nehru Yuva Kendra hosted a district-level 'Neighbourhood Youth Parliament' at Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday.

As many as 1,500 youths from various parts of the district took part in the event that focused on contemporary socio-economic development issues confronting local communities. The platform aimed at drawing the attention of the local administration and helping the communities resolve concerns affecting their lives. The avenue also facilitated an opportunity for the youths to share their experiences and ideas to the village communities and local administration.

Skills, labour, welfare and Atmanirbhar Bharat; women, children, old age and minorities; urban development, water and sanitation; housing and amenities; agriculture; health; entrepreneurship; education, science and technology were some of the topics covered by the participants during the session. MLC PVN Madhav, Registrar of Andhra University V Krishna Mohan, District Legal Services Authority Secretary KVV Bulli Krishna, CEO of SETVIS P Nageswara Rao, among others attended the programme.

