Panchakarla drops enough hints at joining JSP

Visakhapatnam: Even before the completion of 24 hours after submitting the resignation letter to the post of YSRCP district president and party membership by Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, an intense campaigning is on in Visakhapatnam that he is all set to foray into Jana Sena Party (JSP).

In a day or two, he is expected to have an elaborate discussion with his supporters about it.

For long, he has been eyeing on Pendurthi constituency. With the option for contesting from the constituency being closed both in the YSRCP and TDP, Ramesh Babu intends to join the JSP to contest from the constituency on which he gained a firmer grip.

Already, former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy from TDP and YSRCP sitting MLA A Adeep Raj are bracing for the 2024 polls from the same constituency.

If Ramesh Babu joins the JSP, his decks will be cleared to contest as MLA from Pendurthi. After July 17, he is expected to meet JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and announce his decision officially. ‘’Although people are aware of the party that I intend to join, it will be made official in a befitting manner. But my entry into the party would be a remarkable one,’’ hinted Ramesh Babu.

Since the opportunity for the same was thin in YSRCP, he submitted his resignation from the party’s post and membership. Earlier, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu contested and won from Praja Rajyam Party in 2009.

In 2024 polls, he is all set to contest from Jana Sena Party ticket in Pendurthi constituency. Meanwhile, a day after the submission of his resignation letter to the district president post and party membership, YSRCP North Andhra coordinator Y V Subba Reddy pointed out that it would have been better if Ramesh Babu had consulted him before taking such a hasty decision.

Responding to the sudden move, Y V Subba Reddy mentioned that the statements made by Ramesh Babu were baseless. By denying the requests made by several senior party leaders, Subba Reddy mentioned, the YSRCP gave an opportunity to Panchakarla Ramesh Babu to hold a high position in the party.

“We have brushed several senior party leaders’ requests aside to offer a key post to Ramesh Babu. Unlike his statements, whatever issues he had brought to us so far were sorted out. It is not appropriate on his part to say that the Chief Minister did not spare time to meet to air his grievances. He, however, made a hasty decision without consulting us,” pointed out Subba Reddy.