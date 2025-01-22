Parasurama takes charge as BJP Visakha parl dist president

Visakhapatnam: Earnest efforts will be taken to strengthen the saffron party across the district, assured MMN Parasurama Raju, who has been appointed as BJP Visakhapatnam parliamentary district president here on Tuesday.

Extending gratitude to the party high command for the decision, Parasurama Raju said the Central government schemes will be campaigned across the district so that more beneficiaries could avail them.

A festive atmosphere prevailed in the BJP office as leaders and the party cadre celebrated the occasion followed by a rally.

Apart from Visakhapatnam north, east, south and west, the newly-appointed district president will focus on Gajuwaka and Bheemunipatnam segments as well.

Earlier, Parasurama Raju served the party in various capacities for over a decade, including as Araku parliament in-charge and Visakhapatnam north constituency in-charge.

Lauding the decision made by the party at the Centre, north constituency MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju said that the party made the right choice.

Terming Visakhapatnam as the key district for the BJP, he exhorted the cadre to extend complete cooperation to Parasurama Raju to render his service. “I am certain that Parasurama Raju will bring glory to the post,” the MLA expressed confidence.

Appreciating the Centre for infusing a special revival plan package to the tune of Rs.11,440 crore, Vishnu Kumar Raju defined the package as the most hefty one in the country. “If employees and the agitators lament about it, they are only calling for trouble. It is unfortunate that they are not recognising the support extended by the Centre,” the MLA lamented.

Among others, former BJP Visakhapatnam parliamentary district president Raveendra Medapati, SAIL independent director Sagi Kasi Viswanath Raju were present.