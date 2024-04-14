  • Menu
Parvathipuram: Alert over seasonal diseases

x

District malaria officer Dr T Jagan Mohan Rao interacting with locals in Parvathipuram on Saturday

Parvathipuram : District malaria officer Dr T Jagan Mohan Rao visited Kallikota village of Komarada mandal and interacted with locals and staff here on Saturday.

He enquired locals about the services provided to them by field staff. He instructed the field staff to be alert over seasonal diseases like malaria and dengue for coming epidemic season.

He appealed public to use mosquito nets to protect themselves from mosquito bites. Public should also take part in controlling the malaria and other diseases by keeping their surroundings near and clean. Maintain drainage system and avoid stagnation of sewage, he said.

Later, he interacted with school children and advised them to drink more water and br hydrated. He instructed the field staff to monitor health condition of patients of malaria and dengue.

