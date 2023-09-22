Parvathipuram: Ashram schools made me a leader says Anant Nayak

Parvathipuram : National Commission for Scheduled Tribes member Anant Nayak toured Parvathipuram Manyam district and visited Ekalavya Model Residential School and interacted with students. During his visit to model school at Gummalakshmipuram and tribal welfare girls’ ashram high school at Neelakantapuram of Kurupam mandal on Thursday, Nayak inspected the arranged exhibition stalls of PM Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, PM Employment Guarantee Schemes, science exhibits prepared by children and GCC stalls.

He visited classes and interacted with the children in the schools. The ST Commission member asked the officials about the medical facilities being provided to the children. While interacting with the students, he said that education gives a good life and one should learn with concentration to get its fruits. He said he had studied in an ashram school and reached this position. He enquired whether the students were willing to stay in the hostel or to go home. Children replied that they were willing to stay in the hostel and were feeling comfortable. They also said that good facilities were being provided there.

Nayak enquired with them about the quality of food in breakfast and lunch. He also enquired whether the children know about ST reservation and why were they being called Schedule Tribes. He explained that STs had unique culture of their own and that should be preserved.

He appealed to them to help parents during their stay at home in holidays in agriculture and other activities.

Parvathipuram ITDA project officer C Vishnu Charan explained the steps taken to improve ashram schools. He said that a medical officer would visit every week and examine the students.

District collector Nishant Kumar, SP Vikrant Patil, commission officials Jayant J Sarode, director., Radhakanta Thripathy and others accompanied Nayak during his visit.