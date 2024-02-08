Live
- GITAM hosts auto expo at Pramana-2024
- Lucknow under AI-enabled camera surveillance now
- Ravindra Jadeja's father levels serious allegations against daughter-in-law; cricketer calls them 'baseless'
- Delhi HC directs preparation of fund estimate for hybrid hearing equipment in district courts
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance
- Udayagiri Constituency YSRCP Co-ordinator meets Nellore collector
Just In
Parvathipuram gives no second chance to anyone
- 1. No MLA elected from here could not retain his seat for a long time
- 2. Sitting MLA Jogarao is confident of getting reelected on the strength of welfare schemes implemented by YSRCP govt and the development brought in
- 3. TDP constituency in-charge Vijay Chandra is also equally confident of winning and is covering every nook and cranny of the constituency
Parvathipuram : Here is an Assembly constituency which has a unique history of three decades. The leader who wins as MLA from Parvathipuram Assembly constituency can’t retain his seat for second consecutive term.
Parvathipuram Assembly constituency was general till 2009 but later it was converted into SC reserved seat. Yarra Krishna Murthy Naidu won from here on behalf of TDP in 1989 and 1994. But later, no other leader got reelected from this constituency.
In 1999, M Sivunnaidu was elected and in 2004 S Vijaya Ramaraju won as MLA from here. In 2009, the constituency was converted into SC reserved and S Jayamani was the first MLA from Congress to be elected. In 2014, B Chiranjeevulu won from TDP and in 2019 A Jogarao of YSRCP got elected.
Now the sitting MLA of YSRCP Jogarao is trying to break the jinx and working to get reelected. On the other hand, TDP is confident of winning the seat this time as it proposes to field a new face. B Vijay Chandra is the party in-charge for this constituency and is covering every corner of the region. The TDP cadre is working with coordinated efforts and trying to grab the power here. But MLA Jogarao is confident that he will retain his seat. He says that YSRCP government has disbursed welfare to every home and is developing the district in all fronts.
Jogarao says that a tribal engineering college has been established in this area and government hospital is upgraded to the level of super specialty hospital and Parvathipuram has been made district headquarter. The people and voters are enthusiastically waiting for the elections and to see that results go traditional way or break the jinx.