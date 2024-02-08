Parvathipuram gives no second chance to anyone

Parvathipuram : Here is an Assembly constituency which has a unique history of three decades. The leader who wins as MLA from Parvathipuram Assembly constituency can’t retain his seat for second consecutive term.

Parvathipuram Assembly constituency was general till 2009 but later it was converted into SC reserved seat. Yarra Krishna Murthy Naidu won from here on behalf of TDP in 1989 and 1994. But later, no other leader got reelected from this constituency.

In 1999, M Sivunnaidu was elected and in 2004 S Vijaya Ramaraju won as MLA from here. In 2009, the constituency was converted into SC reserved and S Jayamani was the first MLA from Congress to be elected. In 2014, B Chiranjeevulu won from TDP and in 2019 A Jogarao of YSRCP got elected.

Now the sitting MLA of YSRCP Jogarao is trying to break the jinx and working to get reelected. On the other hand, TDP is confident of winning the seat this time as it proposes to field a new face. B Vijay Chandra is the party in-charge for this constituency and is covering every corner of the region. The TDP cadre is working with coordinated efforts and trying to grab the power here. But MLA Jogarao is confident that he will retain his seat. He says that YSRCP government has disbursed welfare to every home and is developing the district in all fronts.

Jogarao says that a tribal engineering college has been established in this area and government hospital is upgraded to the level of super specialty hospital and Parvathipuram has been made district headquarter. The people and voters are enthusiastically waiting for the elections and to see that results go traditional way or break the jinx.