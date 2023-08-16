Pawan Kalyan calls for protecting Erra Matti Dibbalu

Live
Visakhapatnam: There is a need to protect the heritage site Erra Matti Dibbalu (sand dunes) which is now confined to 292 acres in Bheemunipatnam, underlined Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan.
As a part of his third phase of Varahi Yatra, the JSP chief visited Erra Matti Dibbalu in Bheemunipatnam and mentioned that such rare heritage site is present only in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka in Asia.
Terming Erra Matti Dibbalu as a national asset and the area as a sensitive region, he mentioned that the YSRCP is not taking any efforts to protect the site and there is no fencing in place to secure it. “If the YSRCP government fails to take any action to protect it, we will take the violations to the Central Environmental department and National Green Tribunal authorities,” the JSP chief mentioned.
Further he pointed out that the state government is not keen on protecting the heritage sites and passing them on to the future generations. “The YSRCP is keen on initiating layouts for real estate ventures. It should stop commercialising government lands. The collector should intervene to stop such violations,” he demanded.