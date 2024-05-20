  • Menu
ISIS Terrorists Apprehended At Ahmedabad Airport: Police

Highlights

  • Four ISIS terrorists, natives of Sri Lanka, were intercepted at Ahmedabad airport, tasked with carrying out suicide attacks in Gujarat by their handler in Pakistan.
  • Details revealed about their radicalization, communication in Tamil, and recovered evidence.

Four individuals affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS) were apprehended at Ahmedabad airport, as announced by the police on Monday. These individuals, identified as Mohamed Nusrath, Mohamed Nafran, Mohamed Faris, and Mohamed Rasdeen, were reportedly instructed by their handler in Pakistan to carry out suicide attacks in Gujarat.

Addressing the media, Deputy General of Police Vikas Sahay stated that the suspects, hailing from Sri Lanka, were indoctrinated with ISIS ideology. Notably, they exclusively communicate in Tamil and are not fluent in Hindi or English.

The suspects initially arrived in Chennai from Colombo before reaching Ahmedabad on May 19. Law enforcement received intelligence regarding their arrival and coordinated efforts to intercept them. Upon their apprehension, authorities recovered two mobile phones, currency from India and Sri Lanka, Pakistani-made weapons, and an ISIS flag.

The suspects had been in contact with an ISIS operative in Pakistan named Abu, who tasked them with executing the attacks in Gujarat and provided funds for bomb-making. Police investigations also uncovered potential target locations in the vicinity of Ahmedabad mentioned in the suspects' mobile phones.

