Pending projects of VMRDA to be completed soon

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) commissioner P Koteswara Rao directed the authorities to complete all the work of the Sea-Harrier Museum by the end of June.

Addressing the officials of the technical department at a review meeting held to take stock of the several pending works that are in progress, Koteswara Rao told the officials concerned to take steps to accelerate completion of master plan roads in the city.

Further, the commissioner clarified that the modifications in the commercial complexes at MVP Colony and Seethammadhara should be completed at the earliest.

Similarly, the authorities concerned were instructed to take all measures to speed up the completion of kalyanamandapam at Chinamushidiwada by the end of May so that it can be lent for the rent.

